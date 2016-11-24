ABC Breaking News

Anti Corruption Legislations Aim Zero Tolerance

New Delhi (ABC Live): Anti Corruption Legislations : The Fight against corruption is an ongoing process. The Central Government is fully alive and committed to implement its policy of ‘zero tolerance against corruption’ and has already taken several measures to combat corruption and improve the functioning of Government. These include:-

  1. Enactment of the Lokpal & Lokayuktas Act, 2013;
  2. Enactment of the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014;

iii. Reiteration by CVC of instructions on transparency in tendering and contracting process;

  1. Introduction of e-Governance and simplification of procedures and systems;
  2. Implementation of Citizen Charters by Ministries/Departments;
  3. Setting up and making operational additional Special Courts exclusively for trial of CBI cases in different States.

During the last three years, the Government has introduced following legislations in the Parliament for effectively tackling corruption:-

  1. The Lokpal & Lokayuktas and other Related Law (Amendment) Bill, 2014;
  2. The Whistle-Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015;

iii. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.

This was stated by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in written reply to a question by Shri Ram Charan Bohra in the Lok Sabha today.

