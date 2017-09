Allahabad High Court ,Calcutta High Court Get 15 New Judges

New Delhi (ABC Live): Allahabad High Court : Today Allahabad High Court, Calcutta High Court Get 15 New Judges. The orders to this effect was issued by President of India who has appointed 19 Additional Judges in Allahabad High Court.

Additional Judges appointed are; Shri (i) Rajiv Joshi, (ii) Rahul Chaturvedi, (iii) Salil Kumar Rai (iv) Jayant Banerji (v) Rajesh Singh Chauhan, (vi) Irshad Ali, (vii) Saral Srivastava, (viii) Jahangir Jamshed Munir (ix) Rajiv Gupta, (x) Siddharth, (xi) Ajit Kumar.

Six Additional Judges have been appointed in Calcutta High Court. They are S/Shri (i) Rajasekhar Mantha, (ii) Protik Prakash Banerjee, (iii) Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya, (iv) Smt. Moushumi Bhattacharya, (v) Shekhar R Saraf, and (vi) Rajarshi Bharadwaj