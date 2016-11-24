Airtel Payments Bank Commences Its Working

Mumbai (ABC Live): Airtel Payments Bank : Airtel Payments Bank Limited has commenced its operations as a payments bank with effect from November 23, 2016. The Reserve Bank has issued a licence to the bank under Section 22 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 to carry on the business of payments bank in India.

Airtel M Commerce Services Limited was one of the 11 applicants which were issued in-principle approval for setting up a payments bank, as announced in the press release on August 19, 2015. Airtel Payments Bank A irtel Payments Bank