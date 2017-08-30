Agriculture Minister Lauds India Sugarcane Research

New Delhi (ABC Live): Sugarcane Research : Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Shri Radha Mohan Singh addressed a gathering at “100 years of Excellence In Sugarcane Research: variety 205 to variety 0238” (sugarcane variety) and “New India Manthan – Sankal Se Siddhi” events, organised by ICAR- Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Regional Centre, Karnal here.

Shri Singh informed the gathering that with the help of Sir Dr Venkatraman, for the first time, hybrid clone variety 205 (Saccharum officinarum and Saccharum spontaneum) was developed for sub-tropical climate, which was launched in 1918 for commercial farming.

The hybrid clone led to 50% increase in sugarcane production in North India and popular species like Saccharum Barberi and Saccharum Sinensis were left far behind.



Shri Radha Mohan Singh said that after developing species 205, Sugarcane Breeding Institute developed several other hybrid clones for sub-tropical condition and they remained sought after for a long time. After that, the institute developed species 312, first amazing cane variety for the subtropical climate in 1928 and in 1933, it developed species 419 for tropical climate.



Shri Singh said during three years of Modi government, a significant increase in sugarcane yield and sugar recoveries have been witnessed in the northern states after expansion of species 0238 in the region. In the last season, 0238 was cultivated in 36% cane area in Uttar Pradesh, 63% in Punjab, 39% in Haryana, 17% in Uttarakhand and 16% in Bihar. Shri Radha Mohan Singh said species 0238 and 0118 have become the first choice of sugar mills in north India. The sugarcane farmers are reaping higher yield from the species 0238 and sugar mills are getting more sugar. Sugarcane farmers can make the best of intercropping technique and increase their income by growing oilseeds, pulses, potatoes, and cucumber with cane.



Union Agriculture Minister said that he is not only here to celebrate the 100 years of Excellence In Sugarcane Research, but also to share that the nation is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement. On August 9, 1942, using sacrifice, penance, and courage as their tool, the youth pledged to free India from barbarous British Rule and the movement led to the country’s freedom in 1947. Shri Singh said that the grand campaign of the country’s independence from 1942 to 15 August 1947 is remembered as Sankalp Se Siddhi.



In the end, Shri Radha Mohan Singh urged people to make a pledge to build a New India by 2022 when we celebrate 75th anniversary of Independence and take honesty to the highest level.