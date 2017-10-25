Breaking News

Afghanistan,Nigeria,Pakistan Hurdles in Polio Eradication

Jatinder Kaur October 25, 2017 Health News Comments Off on Afghanistan,Nigeria,Pakistan Hurdles in Polio Eradication 143 Views

New York (ABC Live): Polio Eradication :Despite progress towards global eradication of polio, sustained commitment is needed to overcome the final hurdle and stamp out the disease once and for all, the United Nations health agency said today, the World Polio Day.

“So far in 2017, a total of 12 cases of polio had been reported, in two countries, fewer cases than ever before [and] innovative methods have put eradication within reach,” Christian Lindmeier, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization told journalists at the regular news briefing at the UN Office in Geneva.

Today, only three endemic countries remained affected by the disease Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.

“Challenges remain, especially in these polio-endemic countries [and] sustained commitment is needed to overcome those challenges and eradicate polio once and for all,” added Mr. Lindmeier.

Polio – a debilitating disease which mainly affects young children – is caused by a virus that is transmitted by person-to-person spread mainly through the faecal-oral route or, less frequently, by a common vehicle (such as contaminated water or food) and multiplies in the intestine, from where it can invade the nervous system and can cause paralysis.

The disease has no cure, but can be prevented by immunization.

In the past year, over 400 million children around the world received the polio vaccination, giving them vital protection against the disease.

Tags

About Jatinder Kaur

Jatinder Kaur, Editor-in- Chief, ABC Live, writies on Health and Social issues for ABC Live since 2006. She remained instrumental in shaping ABC News & Info Services, the parent company owning, the ABC Live and took charge of ABC Live as Editor-in- Chief in March, 2015 from Our founder Dinesh Singh Rawat.

Check Also

UN Report Child Mortality Confirms 7000 Newborns Die Every Day

New York (ABC Live); UN Report Child Mortality :  More must be done to stop …

All copy Rights reserved with www.abclive.in
ABC Future Media: ABC Live is an online news venture of ABC News & Info Services