Adaptation Strategy for Sea Level Rise in Krishna Delta

New Delhi (ABC Live): Adaptation Strategy :The Krishna delta, home to about 4.5 million people, is located in the state of Andhra Pradesh on the southeast coast of India.

The project region is highly vulnerable to the predicted changes in the climatic condition and sea level rise and associated extreme events such as cyclones and floods. The cumulative effect of sea level rise and increased intensity of cyclonic storms has lead to salinization of land and water resources.

According to an estimate, a total area of 35,000 ha of prime agriculture land in coastal Andhra Pradesh will become saline due to sea level rise alone which will lead to lesser productivity of land resources and, in turn, reduce income and increase poverty in vulnerable coastal areas.

Objectives: The aim of the project is to overcome the consequences of salinization and other impacts of the coastal area due to sea level rise and seawater inundation due to increased cyclonic storms and storm surges through appropriate adaptation strategies such as restoration of degraded mangroves and demonstration of Integrated Mangrove Fishery Farming System (IMFFS).

Restoration of mangroves will be taken up in degraded, saline and unprotected mangrove areas located in Revenue Department land and thus, it will serve as a model for management of similar areas of unprotected mangroves.

Restoration of degraded mangroves will be undertaken with native multiple mangrove species to improve the health of the mangrove forest, which in turn, will avoid ingression of seawater. It is proven that an increase in the height of the mangrove substratum is almost equal to predicted annual increase in sea level.

The mangrove ecosystem will help to build the land through sedimentation of suspended solids in the root zone preventing exposure of land, water, other coastal resources and livelihood assets to saline water inundation.

IMFFS will be demonstrated in lands owned by small aqua farms so that it can be a model for other farmers both to sustain income from fish farming as well as improve protection from cyclonic storms.

IMFFS will also increase the opportunity to integrate both physical security against sea level rise and livelihood security of the coastal community. The raised bunds of this farming system are planned to act as embankments protecting coastal villages from salt water intrusion during storm surges.

The executing entity of the project is M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), supported by Praja Pragathi Seva Sangam (PPSS). MSSRF has worked in the region for several years and restored more than 450 ha of degraded mangroves. PPSS is a local non-governmental organization which has collaborated with MSSRF on coastal area natural resources management since 2007.

Grant Amount: USD 689,264

Transferred Amount: USD 161,367

Implementing Entity: NABARD

Executing Entity: M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF)

Approval Date: 10/10/2014

Start Date: 06/23/2015

Duration: 4 years

