Indian Banks Non-Performing Assets Reaches Rs 6,30,323 Crore

New Delhi (ABC Live): Indian Banks Non-Performing Assets : The details of Total Advances and Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) including the Number of accounts and Amount Involved of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) as on September 30, 2016 are as under.

(Rs. in Crore)

Name of the Bank TOTAL ADVANCES GROSS NPA No. of Accounts Amount No. of NPA Accounts Amount Public Sector Banks (PSBs) 8,64,19,503 57,01,862 66,40,942 6,30,323

Source: PSBs

The Government has taken sector specific measures (Infrastructure, Power, Road, textiles, Steel etc.) where incidence of NPA is high. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy code (IBC) has been enacted and Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI) and The Recovery of Debts due to Banks and Financial Institutions (RDDBFI) Act have been amended to improve resolution/recovery of bank loans. Six new Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) have been established for improving recovery.

RBI has provided a number of tools in this regard- Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR), Formation of Joint Lenders’ Forum (JLF), Flexible Structuring for long term project loans to Infrastructure and Core industries (5/25 Scheme), Strategic Debt Restructuring Scheme (SDR) and Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A).

This was stated by Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today .

