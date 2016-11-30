Siachen Glacier Operation Meghdoot Takes 922 Lives

New Delhi (ABC Live) :Siachen Glacier Operation Meghdoot : The Siachen Glacier is divided in three parts i.e. Northern Glacier, Central Glacier and Southern Glacier. The tenure of soldiers deployed in these locations varies from three to five months based on complexity of the deployment location, sensitivity of the post and adverse effect on the health of the individual.

In Siachen Glacier Operation Meghdoot, from 1984 till 18.11.2016, 35 Officers and 887 JCOs / ORs have lost their lives. With effect from 1st January 2016, ex-gratia lump sum compensation of Rs. 35 Lakh is payable to the next of kin (Nok) on death of Army personnel occurring while on duty in the specified high altitude, inaccessible border posts, etc. on account of natural disasters, extreme weather conditions. In addition, other benefits such as liberalised family pension, death-cum-retirement-gratuity, etc. are granted as per extant rules.

This information was given by Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Shri Majeed Memon in Rajya Sabha today.