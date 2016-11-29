Accessible Books Consortium Aims Books For All

New Delhi (ABC Live): Accessible Books Consortium: More than 90% of the world’s books are not accessible. This is what is known as the global book famine. Persons who are blind in developing countries have only a one in ten chance of going to school or of getting a job.

They are in danger of being caught in an unfortunate and vicious cycle of illiteracy and resulting unemployment. The lack of accessible books is a very real barrier to getting an education and leading an independent, productive life.

Take Dipendra Manocha, for example, who has been visually impaired since the age of 11 due to a retinal disease. Dipendra was one of the lucky few: his Delhi secondary school had textbooks in braille, which he shared with three blind classmates.

Unfortunately, when he went to university there were no accessible publications available. He had to hire readers or ask friends to read books to him. This was a huge struggle. But Dipendra overcame the situation, completed his education and today, as President of the DAISY Forum of India, is campaigning to end the global book famine.

There are many challenges in getting accessible books into the hands of persons with print disabilities, but they are not insurmountable. The main ones are:

Many countries do not have a copyright exemption that allows for the production of accessible books without permission first being granted by the copyright holder. Most legislation also does not allow for the cross border sharing of such books once produced. Technical know-how is required to produce accessible books.

There are very few libraries or databases of accessible books in developing countries and those that do exist often struggle on account of a lack of financial and human resources.

Devices that allow people with print disabilities to read accessible books can be very expensive when compared to average monthly salaries in developing countries.

The member states of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) have been working together since 2008 to do something that will increase the number of accessible books: to create exemptions in copyright law.

Negotiations led to the historic adoption in June 2013 of the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled.

This will allow for the production, and exchange, of accessible books amongst countries with no need for permission from the copyright holder. The Marrakesh VIP Treaty will come into force when 20 countries have ratified it. Practical measures to create more books: the ABC A new multi-stakeholder entity is working on practical ways to make more accessible books available.

The Accessible Books Consortium (ABC) is an alliance that comprises WIPO, organizations that serve persons with print disabilities and organizations that represent authors and publishers. The ABC includes the following international umbrella organizations: the World Blind Union, the DAISY Consortium, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions, the International Publishers Association, the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organizations and the International Authors’ Forum. The ABC is having an impact in three areas: Sharing technical skills Many countries do not possess upto-date technical knowledge about how to produce accessible books.

The ABC is funding the sharing of this knowledge through projects in developing and least developed countries. For example, through financial support received from the Government of Australia, ABC was able to fund workers from an NGO in Chittagong, Bangladesh to go to Kolkata, India, to receive training in the latest technologies.

This included training in producing audio books. Back in Bangladesh, these trainees are now using their new skills to convert into audio those books that are most needed by students at the University of Chittagong. Promoting inclusive publishing If all new books were published in such a way as to be usable from the start by both sighted people and persons with print disabilities, many lives would be radically transformed. ABC supports the goal of “born accessible” publishing and encourages the adoption of an industry-wide accessibility standard.

The Accessible Books Consortium is also a sponsor of the Charter on Accessible Publishing which publishers of all kinds will be invited to sign and commit to making the idea of “born accessible” works a reality. Building an international database Knowing which publications have been converted into accessible formats will also have a critical impact. The ABC is building an international database and book exchange of accessible books called the TIGAR Service.

It includes over 238,000 titles in approximately 55 languages from the catalogues of libraries from around the world. The goal is to make this international book exchange service the premier repository of accessible titles in the world. Currently, rights must be granted by copyright holders for books to be shared across borders. Once the Marrakesh VIP Treaty is effective, this will no longer be needed in those countries that ratify the treaty.