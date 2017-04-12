551 NSG Personnel Protects 298 VVIPs

New Delhi (ABC Live): NSG Personnel :As per “Data on Police Organizations” published by Bureau of Police Research & Development, the police-public ratio (per lakh of population) in the country as on 01.01.2016 is 180.59.

Security is provided on the basis of threat assessment done by Central Security Agency. It is subject to periodic review. Based on such review, the security cover is continued, withdrawn or modified. Hence the number of protectees is not static and varies over time. As on date, the number of threat based protectees in the Central list in the various categories is as follows:

Category Number Z+ 26 Z 58 Y+ 144 Y 2 X 68 Total 298

Presently 14 ‘Z+’ category protectees have been provided with NSG mobile security cover.NSG Personnel has deployed 551 security personnel for the protection of these protectees.

As regards expenditure on security, it is difficult to determine it precisely as it includes salary and allowances to security personnel, communication, transport vehicles, etc. which are accounted for under respective budget heads of different security agencies, including State Government agencies, providing security cover. Such details are not compiled centrally.

There are special instructions for security of the President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister, which are contained in their respective Blue Books issued by M/o Home Affairs.

Security arrangements for other individuals are made as per the guidelines laid down in the ‘Yellow Book’ titled ‘Security arrangements for the protection of individuals’. The security arrangements for such individuals are made after careful assessment of their threat perception by the Central Security Agency. Depending on the level of threat, security is provided in Z+,Z,Y+,Y and X categories.

Certain categories of individuals, such as Union Ministers, State CMs and Judges of Supreme Court and High Courts, are provided positional/statutory security cover to facilitate bold and impartial decision making. Their security is withdrawn after they demit their office.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir in a written reply to question by Shri Godse Hemant Tukaram and Shri Hariom Singh Rathore in the Lok Sabha today.