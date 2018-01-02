17.2 Percent Births in India by Caesarean Section

New Delhi (ABC Live): Caesarean Section : According to NFHS 4 (2015-16) survey data, 17.2% births are delivered by caesarean section while according to NFHS 3 (2005-06) survey data, 8.5% births are delivered by caesarean section.

Details of state-wise births delivered by caesarean section are given below:

S.No. States Births delivered by caesarean section India 17.2 1 Andaman & Nicobar 19.3 2 Andhra Pradesh 40.1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 8.9 4 Assam 13.4 5 Bihar 6.2 6 Chandigarh 22.6 7 Chhattisgarh 9.9 8 Delhi NCT 23.7 9 Daman & Diu 15.8 10 Dadra& Nagar Haveli 16.2 11 Goa 31.4 12 Gujarat 18.4 13 Haryana 11.7 14 Himachal Pradesh 16.7 15 Jammu & Kashmir 33.1 16 Jharkhand 9.9 17 Karnataka 23.6 18 Kerala 35.8 19 Lakshadweep 37.9 20 Madhya Pradesh 8.6 21 Maharashtra 20.1 22 Manipur 21.1 23 Meghalaya 7.6 24 Mizoram 12.7 25 Nagaland 5.8 26 Puducherry 33.6 27 Sikkim 20.9 28 Odisha 13.8 29 Punjab 24.6 30 Rajasthan 8.6 31 Tamil Nadu 34.1 32 Telangana 58 33 Tripura 20.5 34 Uttar Pradesh 9.4 35 Uttarakhand 13.1 36 West Bengal 23.8

Source: NFHS4 (2015-16)

WHO in its statement released in April 2015 states that at population level, caesarean section rates higher than 10% are not associated with reductions in maternal and newborn mortality rates.

In this regard a communication vide OM M.12015/182/2015-MCH has been sent to all the State Principal Secretaries and Mission Directors of all States and UTs urging them to share the WHO statement with all the Obstetricians and Gynecologists working in their respective states. In addition, the States have been suggested to conduct periodic prescription audits in private sector which could also be extended to public sector.

Government of India also has written vide OM M.12015/182/2015-MCH to Federation of Obstetrical and Gynecologists in India (FOGSI) to share the WHO statement among the Obstetricians and Gynecologists under the umbrella of FOGSI.

The Government of India has enacted the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 with the objective of registration and regulation of health care institutions including those in the private sector. Health being a state subject, it is the responsibility of the state to effectively implement the act, however the centre provides continuous guidance, strict monitoring and directives for the regulation of high caesarean section rates.

All CGHS empanelled hospitals are directed to display the information regarding ratio of deliveries by caesarean section vis-à-vis normal deliveries. A communication was sent in this regard vide OM Z15025/2017 to all the CGHS empanelled hospitals.

